Eric Swalwell and the woman known as Christine Fang in 2012. Swalwell has been a member of the US House of Representatives since 2013. Photo: Facebook Eric Swalwell and the woman known as Christine Fang in 2012. Swalwell has been a member of the US House of Representatives since 2013. Photo: Facebook
Nancy Pelosi defends colleague Eric Swalwell amid report linking him to suspected Chinese spy

  • Swalwell, a Democrat from California, cut ties to Christine Fang after the FBI alerted him in 2015 about their suspicions; he has not been accused of wrongdoing
  • Fang was suspected of being an operative dispatched by China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) to influence US politicians

Topic |   Espionage
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 6:22am, 11 Dec, 2020

