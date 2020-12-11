Eric Swalwell and the woman known as Christine Fang in 2012. Swalwell has been a member of the US House of Representatives since 2013. Photo: Facebook
Nancy Pelosi defends colleague Eric Swalwell amid report linking him to suspected Chinese spy
- Swalwell, a Democrat from California, cut ties to Christine Fang after the FBI alerted him in 2015 about their suspicions; he has not been accused of wrongdoing
- Fang was suspected of being an operative dispatched by China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) to influence US politicians
Topic | Espionage
