Vina Nadjibulla with husband Canadian Michael Kovrig, who was arrested in China two years ago. Photo: AFP
Canadian Michael Kovrig’s steps to sanity in two years of China detention
- Kovrig’s wife says her husband does everything he can to maintain a positive mindset, including reading and singing
- Two years after arrest, along with Michael Spavor, the men are reported to be in good spirits and maintaining a sense of humour
Topic | Canada
Vina Nadjibulla with husband Canadian Michael Kovrig, who was arrested in China two years ago. Photo: AFP