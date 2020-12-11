Wang Chen, one of 14 senior leaders sanctioned by the US, delivers a speech at an American Chamber of Commerce in China dinner in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua Wang Chen, one of 14 senior leaders sanctioned by the US, delivers a speech at an American Chamber of Commerce in China dinner in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Wang Chen, one of 14 senior leaders sanctioned by the US, delivers a speech at an American Chamber of Commerce in China dinner in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

Sanctioned dinner guest Wang Chen could give AmCham China a headache in US

  • The most senior Chinese leader to be hit by recent US sanctions has attended a business event celebrating bilateral trade ties
  • The annual dinner brings together US and Chinese officials and businesses

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 5:24pm, 11 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Wang Chen, one of 14 senior leaders sanctioned by the US, delivers a speech at an American Chamber of Commerce in China dinner in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua Wang Chen, one of 14 senior leaders sanctioned by the US, delivers a speech at an American Chamber of Commerce in China dinner in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Wang Chen, one of 14 senior leaders sanctioned by the US, delivers a speech at an American Chamber of Commerce in China dinner in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE