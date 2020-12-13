Azerbaijan’s drones targeted Armenian troops on the ground and helped force a surrender. Photo: EPA-EFE Azerbaijan’s drones targeted Armenian troops on the ground and helped force a surrender. Photo: EPA-EFE
Azerbaijan’s drones targeted Armenian troops on the ground and helped force a surrender. Photo: EPA-EFE
Drone attacks in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict ‘a warning for Chinese military’

  • Armenia’s ambush by Azerbaijan’s armed drones gives glimpse of a future for which China should up its readiness, says article published by supplier to PLA
  • China is developing drones of increasingly advanced capability, but experts say they also allow less well equipped militaries to inflict punishing losses

Kristin Huang
Updated: 6:00am, 13 Dec, 2020

