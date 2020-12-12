Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home to attend a hearing at the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver on Friday. Photo: AP Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home to attend a hearing at the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver on Friday. Photo: AP
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home to attend a hearing at the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver on Friday. Photo: AP
Meng Wanzhou hearing: Canadian border officer describes how case went from routine to ‘extraordinary’

  • Nicole Goodman said she considered Meng’s airport examination ‘a regular practice’ and never could have imagined testifying in its aftermath
  • CBSA document about events surrounding arrest ‘seems like it is missing a lot of information in my view’, officer testifies

Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 6:40am, 12 Dec, 2020

