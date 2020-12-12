China and Papua New Guinea have signed a memorandum of understanding to build a fish processing complex on Daru Island. Photo: Shutterstock China and Papua New Guinea have signed a memorandum of understanding to build a fish processing complex on Daru Island. Photo: Shutterstock
China and Papua New Guinea have signed a memorandum of understanding to build a fish processing complex on Daru Island. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Diplomacy

China, Australia and the big strategic questions over a Papua New Guinea fishing hub

  • Beijing has signed an MOU with Port Moresby to build a seafood processing complex on an island about 200km from the Australian mainland
  • The agreement is part of a range of Chinese investment in the developing country, with debatable success

Topic |   China economy
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 2:00pm, 12 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China and Papua New Guinea have signed a memorandum of understanding to build a fish processing complex on Daru Island. Photo: Shutterstock China and Papua New Guinea have signed a memorandum of understanding to build a fish processing complex on Daru Island. Photo: Shutterstock
China and Papua New Guinea have signed a memorandum of understanding to build a fish processing complex on Daru Island. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE