Indigenous Defence Fighter jets belonging to Taiwan’s air force are parked inside a hangar during the visit of President Tsai Ing-Wen in September. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s purchase of US mobile communication system could help counter Chinese cyberattack
- The Field Information Communications System is as significant as other, more high-profile weapons Washington has sold to Taipei, analyst says
- The system can also be used for rescue missions during natural disasters like earthquakes or mudslides
Topic | Taiwan
Indigenous Defence Fighter jets belonging to Taiwan’s air force are parked inside a hangar during the visit of President Tsai Ing-Wen in September. Photo: EPA-EFE