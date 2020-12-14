Uganda’s former chief justice Bart Katureebe was one of four Africans appointed to the Expert Committee of the China International Commercial Court on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
China’s top court appoints four Africans to legal team for handling belt and road disputes
- Specialists from Uganda, Nigeria, Algeria and Egypt named among 24 members of the Expert Committee of the China International Commercial Court
- Former chief justice of Uganda Bart Katureebe says he is ‘profoundly excited’ to have been selected
Topic | China-Africa relations
