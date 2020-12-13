China and Nepal have agreed a new height for the world’s tallest mountain. Photo: AFP
China-India relations: could Beijing agreeing a new height for Everest with Kathmandu stir up tensions?
- China and Nepal ended a long-running dispute and bolstered ties by adding 86cm to the height of the world’s highest peak
- But New Delhi is unlikely to be happy about Beijing cosying up to another of its South Asian neighbours, observers say
