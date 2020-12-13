China and Nepal have agreed a new height for the world’s tallest mountain. Photo: AFP China and Nepal have agreed a new height for the world’s tallest mountain. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China-India relations: could Beijing agreeing a new height for Everest with Kathmandu stir up tensions?

  • China and Nepal ended a long-running dispute and bolstered ties by adding 86cm to the height of the world’s highest peak
  • But New Delhi is unlikely to be happy about Beijing cosying up to another of its South Asian neighbours, observers say

Topic |   China-India relations
Kunal PurohitLaura Zhou
Kunal Purohit and Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 3:33pm, 13 Dec, 2020

