Katherine Tai has been nominated to become the next US trade representative. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war: Joe Biden hints he will keep up pressure on Beijing with pledge to fight ‘unfair trade practices’
- President-elect nominated Katherine Tai to post of US trade representative by touting her experience of taking on Beijing
- Biden says trade policy will be a ‘critical pillar’ of his administration’s foreign policy
Topic | US-China trade war
