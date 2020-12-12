Katherine Tai has been nominated to become the next US trade representative. Photo: AFP Katherine Tai has been nominated to become the next US trade representative. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war: Joe Biden hints he will keep up pressure on Beijing with pledge to fight ‘unfair trade practices’

  • President-elect nominated Katherine Tai to post of US trade representative by touting her experience of taking on Beijing
  • Biden says trade policy will be a ‘critical pillar’ of his administration’s foreign policy

Updated: 7:56pm, 12 Dec, 2020

