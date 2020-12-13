Sunday’s memorial service marked the 83rd anniversary of the Nanking massacre. Photo: AP
China holds low-key Nanking massacre memorial service as Beijing seeks to warm ties with Tokyo
- President Xi Jinping absent from annual event on Sunday to commemorate killing of up to 300,000 Chinese by Japanese troops in 1937
- ‘We look forward to building a China-Japan relationship that meets the requirements of the new era,’ Politburo member Chen Xi says at service
