Sunday’s memorial service marked the 83rd anniversary of the Nanking massacre. Photo: AP Sunday’s memorial service marked the 83rd anniversary of the Nanking massacre. Photo: AP
China / Diplomacy

China holds low-key Nanking massacre memorial service as Beijing seeks to warm ties with Tokyo

  • President Xi Jinping absent from annual event on Sunday to commemorate killing of up to 300,000 Chinese by Japanese troops in 1937
  • ‘We look forward to building a China-Japan relationship that meets the requirements of the new era,’ Politburo member Chen Xi says at service

Topic |   China-Japan relations
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 5:30pm, 13 Dec, 2020

