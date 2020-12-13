China’s actions will be critical in the fight against global warming. Photo: AFP China’s actions will be critical in the fight against global warming. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping’s pledge to cut China’s carbon emissions raises questions over whether Beijing is moving quickly enough

  • The Chinese leader has committed to cutting greenhouse gases by 2030 but has been urged to speed up the process
  • Xi has previously pledged to make the country carbon neutral by 2060 but the country is currently building more coal plants

Kinling Lo

