Taipei and Beijing have each expressed interest in joining trade pact the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, signed in 2018. Photo: AFP Taipei and Beijing have each expressed interest in joining trade pact the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, signed in 2018. Photo: AFP
Taipei and Beijing have each expressed interest in joining trade pact the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, signed in 2018. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan aims to be eligible to join CPTPP before Beijing, but ‘must revisit Japan food ban’

  • The self-ruled island’s bid to join trade bloc RCEP was vetoed by Beijing, which is also eyeing the CPTPP and could put pressure on its members
  • But requirements for CPTPP membership may be easier for Taipei to satisfy – if it can assuage Tokyo over a food ban relating to 2011 nuclear disaster

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 7:23pm, 14 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Taipei and Beijing have each expressed interest in joining trade pact the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, signed in 2018. Photo: AFP Taipei and Beijing have each expressed interest in joining trade pact the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, signed in 2018. Photo: AFP
Taipei and Beijing have each expressed interest in joining trade pact the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, signed in 2018. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE