The illness first afflicted staff at the US embassy in Havana in 2016. Photo: TNS The illness first afflicted staff at the US embassy in Havana in 2016. Photo: TNS
The illness first afflicted staff at the US embassy in Havana in 2016. Photo: TNS
China /  Diplomacy

Report on mystery illness that hit US diplomats in China and Cuba hints at man-made source, but can’t give conclusive answers

  • ‘Havana Syndrome’, first recorded in 2016, has prompted accusations of a US government cover-up
  • Study commissioned by State Department rules out ‘mass hysteria’ and says ‘directed, pulse radio frequency energies’ are likely cause

Topic |   US-China relations
William Langley
William Langley

Updated: 12:53am, 15 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The illness first afflicted staff at the US embassy in Havana in 2016. Photo: TNS The illness first afflicted staff at the US embassy in Havana in 2016. Photo: TNS
The illness first afflicted staff at the US embassy in Havana in 2016. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE