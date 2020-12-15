The illness first afflicted staff at the US embassy in Havana in 2016. Photo: TNS
Report on mystery illness that hit US diplomats in China and Cuba hints at man-made source, but can’t give conclusive answers
- ‘Havana Syndrome’, first recorded in 2016, has prompted accusations of a US government cover-up
- Study commissioned by State Department rules out ‘mass hysteria’ and says ‘directed, pulse radio frequency energies’ are likely cause
Topic | US-China relations
