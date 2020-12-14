An expert in China-US relations has addressed members of the Communist Party’s Politburo on national security issues, reflecting concern in Beijing over its rivalry with Washington. Photo: Xinhua An expert in China-US relations has addressed members of the Communist Party’s Politburo on national security issues, reflecting concern in Beijing over its rivalry with Washington. Photo: Xinhua
An expert in China-US relations has addressed members of the Communist Party’s Politburo on national security issues, reflecting concern in Beijing over its rivalry with Washington. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

Why did China’s Communist Party elite need a lecture on the US?

  • A top specialist in American-Chinese relations addressed the Politburo on national security last week
  • Concern is growing that Beijing’s struggle with Washington could bring more political turmoil at home, observers say

Topic |   US-China decoupling
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 11:29pm, 14 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An expert in China-US relations has addressed members of the Communist Party’s Politburo on national security issues, reflecting concern in Beijing over its rivalry with Washington. Photo: Xinhua An expert in China-US relations has addressed members of the Communist Party’s Politburo on national security issues, reflecting concern in Beijing over its rivalry with Washington. Photo: Xinhua
An expert in China-US relations has addressed members of the Communist Party’s Politburo on national security issues, reflecting concern in Beijing over its rivalry with Washington. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE