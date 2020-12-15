The US is arguing to reinstate an order removing TikTok from app stores run by Apple and Alphabet’s Google. Photo: AFP The US is arguing to reinstate an order removing TikTok from app stores run by Apple and Alphabet’s Google. Photo: AFP
TikTok appeal court judges appear sceptical of Trump ban

  • At Monday hearing, two of three judges suggest they disagree with government’s legal rationale for removing the popular video-sharing app from online stores
  • The Trump administration has argued that the app’s ownership by Chinese firm ByteDance makes it a national security threat

Topic |   TikTok ban
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:54am, 15 Dec, 2020

