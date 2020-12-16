China has broken ground for the new US$80 million Africa CDC headquarters but the US is unimpressed with Beijing’s largesse. Photo: Twitter China has broken ground for the new US$80 million Africa CDC headquarters but the US is unimpressed with Beijing’s largesse. Photo: Twitter
China has broken ground for the new US$80 million Africa CDC headquarters but the US is unimpressed with Beijing’s largesse. Photo: Twitter
China /  Diplomacy

After US retreat, China breaks ground on Africa CDC headquarters project

  • The US fears being displaced in Africa by China’s apparent move into public health, according to report
  • Beijing says speculation that it seeks to steal genomic data is ‘ridiculous’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00am, 16 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China has broken ground for the new US$80 million Africa CDC headquarters but the US is unimpressed with Beijing’s largesse. Photo: Twitter China has broken ground for the new US$80 million Africa CDC headquarters but the US is unimpressed with Beijing’s largesse. Photo: Twitter
China has broken ground for the new US$80 million Africa CDC headquarters but the US is unimpressed with Beijing’s largesse. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE