British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, shown leaving 10 Downing Street on Tuesday, has invited India, South Korea and Australia to take part in the G7 summit meeting next year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain invites India, South Korea and Australia to the G7 summit meeting next year
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will host the Group of Seven summit, makes the offer while announcing his own trip to India next month
- The invitation comes as the US and other Western nations seek to develop a wider alliance to offset China’s growing influence
Topic | G7
