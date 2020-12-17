Australian agricultural companies fear they may have to shed jobs as its trade relationship with China deteriorates. Photo: AFP Australian agricultural companies fear they may have to shed jobs as its trade relationship with China deteriorates. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Australian agriculture firms brace for Chinese government ‘roadblocks’ and job losses from trade row

  • Survey by Australian Chamber of Commerce finds more than 73 per cent of wine industry respondents fear job losses
  • AustCham says there are consequences for the relationship from Australia’s decision to review foreign investments on national security grounds

Topic |   Trade
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 6:15pm, 17 Dec, 2020

