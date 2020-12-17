Australian agricultural companies fear they may have to shed jobs as its trade relationship with China deteriorates. Photo: AFP
Australian agriculture firms brace for Chinese government ‘roadblocks’ and job losses from trade row
- Survey by Australian Chamber of Commerce finds more than 73 per cent of wine industry respondents fear job losses
- AustCham says there are consequences for the relationship from Australia’s decision to review foreign investments on national security grounds
Topic | Trade
