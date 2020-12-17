Manchester Metropolitan University’s new HQ in Wuhan, Hubei province, was opened by the British Ambassador to China, Caroline Wilson. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: UK ambassador to China marks bond with Wuhan amid pandemic observances and university ceremony
- Manchester Metropolitan University, from Wuhan’s sister city, will launch a joint institute with Hubei University next year
- Wuhan mayor Zhou Xianwang calls on Britain for continued cooperation in trade, culture, science and the creative industries
