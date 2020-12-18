European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron talk before an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, on December 10. Photo: European Union via Xinhua
exclusive | EU agrees ‘in principle’ to an investment agreement with China
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron are understood to be in agreement for the deal to go ahead, says source
- The move deals a blow to Joe Biden’s hope of reviving a transatlantic partnership with Europe in a bid to take on China’s growing assertiveness
Topic | US-China trade war
