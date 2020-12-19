The first freight train to Naivasha in the Central Rift Valley leaves Nairobi in December 2019. The next phase of the rail project is on hold, pending funding through China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: AFP
African railways feel pinch of China’s belt and road funding squeeze
- Ambitious rail project from Kenyan coast to landlocked countries in the Great Lakes region stalled
- Analysts say Chinese policy banks are taking a more cautious approach to lending in current economic climate
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
The first freight train to Naivasha in the Central Rift Valley leaves Nairobi in December 2019. The next phase of the rail project is on hold, pending funding through China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: AFP