Some European sources believe the deal is the best chance to secure concessions from China before Joe Biden takes power in the US. Photo: Reuters
EU states on course to approve China investment deal, but concerns over forced labour remain potential stumbling block
- Diplomatic sources say most member states gave deal their conditional backing despite failure to secure commitment on workers’ rights
- Deal would be a big win for China ahead of Joe Biden’s expected push to build united front against Beijing
Topic | European Union
Some European sources believe the deal is the best chance to secure concessions from China before Joe Biden takes power in the US. Photo: Reuters