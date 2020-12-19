Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, shown in November, said on Friday that US President-elect Joe Biden should work to “rebuild mutual trust” with Beijing. Photo: Reuters Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, shown in November, said on Friday that US President-elect Joe Biden should work to “rebuild mutual trust” with Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, shown in November, said on Friday that US President-elect Joe Biden should work to “rebuild mutual trust” with Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China’s foreign minister calls on US President-elect Joe Biden to ‘restart dialogue’ with Beijing

  • Wang Yi makes among the most extensive comments yet by a top Chinese official about the incoming Biden administration
  • Of Biden’s stated priorities, ‘at least three – Covid response, economic recovery and climate change – provide space for cooperation’, Wang says

Topic |   US-China relations
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 2:01am, 19 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, shown in November, said on Friday that US President-elect Joe Biden should work to “rebuild mutual trust” with Beijing. Photo: Reuters Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, shown in November, said on Friday that US President-elect Joe Biden should work to “rebuild mutual trust” with Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, shown in November, said on Friday that US President-elect Joe Biden should work to “rebuild mutual trust” with Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE