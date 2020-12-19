China and the EU are close to securing an investment agreement. Photo: Reuters China and the EU are close to securing an investment agreement. Photo: Reuters
China and the EU are close to securing an investment agreement. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China-EU investment deal will not be a panacea for troubled relationship, observers say

  • While an agreement looks imminent, ‘it remains to be seen how China addresses the EU’s many long-standing concerns’, academic says
  • By agreeing to an investment deal with China, the EU is ‘showing Washington it must do more to draw Brussels into its camp’, researcher says

Topic |   European Union
Shi JiangtaoStuart Lau
Shi Jiangtao , Rachel Zhang and Stuart Lau

Updated: 3:07pm, 19 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China and the EU are close to securing an investment agreement. Photo: Reuters China and the EU are close to securing an investment agreement. Photo: Reuters
China and the EU are close to securing an investment agreement. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE