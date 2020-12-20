This file photo shows a helicopter taking off from the USS Mustin, which Beijing says disrupted stability by transiting through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday. Photo: US Navy This file photo shows a helicopter taking off from the USS Mustin, which Beijing says disrupted stability by transiting through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday. Photo: US Navy
This file photo shows a helicopter taking off from the USS Mustin, which Beijing says disrupted stability by transiting through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday. Photo: US Navy
China /  Diplomacy

China-US ties: American warship ‘jeopardised stability’ with Taiwan Strait transit, PLA says

  • Passage of missile destroyer USS Mustin ‘deliberately raised the heat of the Taiwan issue … [and] sent flirtatious glances to Taiwan’s independence forces’, Chinese military spokesman says
  • US Navy says its military ‘will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows’

Topic |   Defence
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 4:00pm, 20 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
This file photo shows a helicopter taking off from the USS Mustin, which Beijing says disrupted stability by transiting through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday. Photo: US Navy This file photo shows a helicopter taking off from the USS Mustin, which Beijing says disrupted stability by transiting through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday. Photo: US Navy
This file photo shows a helicopter taking off from the USS Mustin, which Beijing says disrupted stability by transiting through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday. Photo: US Navy
READ FULL ARTICLE