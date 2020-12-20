A guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux, Xinjiang. China has denied allegations of human rights abuses. Photo: AP A guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux, Xinjiang. China has denied allegations of human rights abuses. Photo: AP
Xinjiang forced labour concerns threaten to derail China’s investment deal with EU

  • Officials say European Parliament could refuse to endorse deal over Beijing’s failure to commit to International Labour Organisation standards
  • EU MPs recently passed a resolution condemning China’s policies in Xinjiang, where it is accused of persecuting Uygurs and other minorities

Stuart Lau
Updated: 7:21pm, 20 Dec, 2020

