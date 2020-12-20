Since October 2019, experts from the US and China have held three rounds of unofficial talks on AI-enabled military systems. Photo: Shutterstock Since October 2019, experts from the US and China have held three rounds of unofficial talks on AI-enabled military systems. Photo: Shutterstock
Since October 2019, experts from the US and China have held three rounds of unofficial talks on AI-enabled military systems. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Diplomacy

China-US relations: work together to prevent an AI arms race, experts say

  • With the weaponisation of artificial intelligence considered inevitable ‘we need to find an appropriate governance path’, China’s ex-foreign affairs vice-minister Fu Ying says
  • Nations ‘need not revert to the kind of brinkmanship’ that saw the US and Soviet Union stockpile nuclear weapons during the Cold War, John Allen, president of the Brookings Institution, says

Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 9:00pm, 20 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Since October 2019, experts from the US and China have held three rounds of unofficial talks on AI-enabled military systems. Photo: Shutterstock Since October 2019, experts from the US and China have held three rounds of unofficial talks on AI-enabled military systems. Photo: Shutterstock
Since October 2019, experts from the US and China have held three rounds of unofficial talks on AI-enabled military systems. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE