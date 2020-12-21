China‘s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a forum that many of China’s Belt and Road Initiative projects kept running throughout the pandemic and Beijing was increasing its investment. Photo: Reuters China‘s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a forum that many of China’s Belt and Road Initiative projects kept running throughout the pandemic and Beijing was increasing its investment. Photo: Reuters
China sells a confident message on its Belt and Road Initiative despite coronavirus and doubters

  • China’s investment in landmark belt and road is increasing, foreign minister tells belt and road forum
  • The digital Silk Road is up for special attention as China and partners work together on e-commerce, digital traffic corridors and information ports

Rachel Zhang

21 Dec, 2020

