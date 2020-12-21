The US is one of the biggest sources of imported cases in China. Photo: Reuters The US is one of the biggest sources of imported cases in China. Photo: Reuters
The US is one of the biggest sources of imported cases in China. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Chinese embassy in US urges citizens to only travel if necessary

  • Chinese nationals are told they must do the right thing ‘for ourselves, our country and the world’ as Covid-19 continues to spread
  • New curbs have been introduced on travel between the two countries amid growing Chinese concern about imported cases

William Langley
Updated: 10:03pm, 21 Dec, 2020

