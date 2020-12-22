The Dalai Lama celebrates his 85th birthday near Dharamsala, India, on July 6. Photo: EPA-EFE
US lawmakers include Tibet bill in must-pass spending legislation
- The act directs the US government to issue economic and visa sanctions against any Chinese official who interferes with the Dalai Lama’s succession
- The bill also prohibits China from establishing any new consulates in the US until Washington is granted its own diplomatic outpost in Tibet
Topic | US-China relations
