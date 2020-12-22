China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed confidence that an investment deal between Beijing and Brussels is close to agreement. Photo: Reuters
China-EU investment deal expected soon says Foreign Minister Wang Yi
- The diplomat was hopeful at a meeting with ambassadors from the 27 member countries of the European Union
- Wang is the first senior Chinese official to play up the prospect of a finalised deal after seven years of talks
Topic | China-EU relations
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed confidence that an investment deal between Beijing and Brussels is close to agreement. Photo: Reuters