A Chinese helicopter lands at Davis research station as part of the medevac operation. Photo: Dan Dyer
China /  Diplomacy

China’s Antarctic expedition joins medevac operation to get ill Australian home

  • Two ice runways are being built to allow planes to land at Australia’s Davis station and fly the patient out
  • Australian-Chinese-American cooperation is in contrast to global geopolitics in which Beijing is at odds with Canberra and Washington

Topic |   Antarctica
Sarah Zheng
Updated: 3:44pm, 22 Dec, 2020

