A Chinese helicopter lands at Davis research station as part of the medevac operation. Photo: Dan Dyer
China’s Antarctic expedition joins medevac operation to get ill Australian home
- Two ice runways are being built to allow planes to land at Australia’s Davis station and fly the patient out
- Australian-Chinese-American cooperation is in contrast to global geopolitics in which Beijing is at odds with Canberra and Washington
