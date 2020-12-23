A worker at Esquel Group’s spinning mill in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region in northwestern China. Photo: Handout
US bill banning Xinjiang imports over forced labour concerns fails to become law
- The legislation is expected to be reintroduced when the next congressional session convenes in January
- Measure was omitted from the must-pass spending bill that passed both houses of Congress late on Monday
