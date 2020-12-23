Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau says a good, balanced Comprehensive Agreement on Investment with China “is better than a premature one”. Photo: Getty Images
On brink of China-EU investment deal, eleventh-hour pressure comes from US and within Europe
- Days after Chinese foreign minister said the deal would prove the EU and China had much in common, Poland says it need not be rushed through
- Tweet by incoming US security adviser attempts to side with Europe over ‘China’s economic practices’
Topic | Diplomacy
Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau says a good, balanced Comprehensive Agreement on Investment with China “is better than a premature one”. Photo: Getty Images