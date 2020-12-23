Four Chinese H-6K strategic bombers joined two Russian Tu-95s in a joint exercise on Tuesday over the western Pacific. Photo: AP Four Chinese H-6K strategic bombers joined two Russian Tu-95s in a joint exercise on Tuesday over the western Pacific. Photo: AP
Four Chinese H-6K strategic bombers joined two Russian Tu-95s in a joint exercise on Tuesday over the western Pacific. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China-Russia bomber patrol a day after US sanctions upsets Seoul, Tokyo

  • Japan scrambles fighter jets as six warplanes fly over islands controlled by South Korea but which it also claims
  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells his Russian counterpart the two neighbours must ‘maintain stable relations in a chaotic world’ as Washington hits both countries with new sanctions

Topic |   Defence
Rachel Zhang

Updated: 6:00pm, 23 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Four Chinese H-6K strategic bombers joined two Russian Tu-95s in a joint exercise on Tuesday over the western Pacific. Photo: AP Four Chinese H-6K strategic bombers joined two Russian Tu-95s in a joint exercise on Tuesday over the western Pacific. Photo: AP
Four Chinese H-6K strategic bombers joined two Russian Tu-95s in a joint exercise on Tuesday over the western Pacific. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE