Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, shown via video link at an Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development event last week, has called the Dutch and Spanish prime ministers in a bid to shore up support for the proposed EU-China trade deal. Photo: Xinhua
China premier Li Keqiang scrambles to shore up support for investment agreement with EU
- Premier Li calls prime ministers of Spain and the Netherlands, according to Xinhua, seeking ‘an early conclusion’ to the deal
- Move comes after French trade official says the agreement could founder over objections to China’s lack of commitment to end forced labour
Topic | European Union
