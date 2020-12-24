Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, shown via video link at an Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development event last week, has called the Dutch and Spanish prime ministers in a bid to shore up support for the proposed EU-China trade deal. Photo: Xinhua Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, shown via video link at an Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development event last week, has called the Dutch and Spanish prime ministers in a bid to shore up support for the proposed EU-China trade deal. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, shown via video link at an Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development event last week, has called the Dutch and Spanish prime ministers in a bid to shore up support for the proposed EU-China trade deal. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China premier Li Keqiang scrambles to shore up support for investment agreement with EU

  • Premier Li calls prime ministers of Spain and the Netherlands, according to Xinhua, seeking ‘an early conclusion’ to the deal
  • Move comes after French trade official says the agreement could founder over objections to China’s lack of commitment to end forced labour

Topic |   European Union
Stuart Lau
Stuart Lau

Updated: 5:38am, 24 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, shown via video link at an Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development event last week, has called the Dutch and Spanish prime ministers in a bid to shore up support for the proposed EU-China trade deal. Photo: Xinhua Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, shown via video link at an Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development event last week, has called the Dutch and Spanish prime ministers in a bid to shore up support for the proposed EU-China trade deal. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, shown via video link at an Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development event last week, has called the Dutch and Spanish prime ministers in a bid to shore up support for the proposed EU-China trade deal. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE