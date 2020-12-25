The Quad members came together in 2017 with an agreement to work towards a “free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region”. Photo: AP
Could a US-led Quad add up to an Asian Nato against China?
- Washington has mooted the idea of making a formal alliance between the four players and expanding the grouping to other countries in Southeast Asia
- Asean’s involvement would be crucial to such an idea but observers say there is little incentive for the bloc to support it
Topic | Asean
