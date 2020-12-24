Passengers queue for the departure area at Heathrow airport in London, a day after a number of countries started to ban flights from Britain. Photo: Xinhua Passengers queue for the departure area at Heathrow airport in London, a day after a number of countries started to ban flights from Britain. Photo: Xinhua
Passengers queue for the departure area at Heathrow airport in London, a day after a number of countries started to ban flights from Britain. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China pulls plug on British flights as variant Covid-19 ‘out of control’

  • Beijing joins a number of countries suspending arrivals from Britain as London and southeast England go into lockdown
  • Decision based on changing nature of the virus and the need to safeguard public health, says foreign ministry spokesman

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 4:48pm, 24 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Passengers queue for the departure area at Heathrow airport in London, a day after a number of countries started to ban flights from Britain. Photo: Xinhua Passengers queue for the departure area at Heathrow airport in London, a day after a number of countries started to ban flights from Britain. Photo: Xinhua
Passengers queue for the departure area at Heathrow airport in London, a day after a number of countries started to ban flights from Britain. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE