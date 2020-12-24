Passengers queue for the departure area at Heathrow airport in London, a day after a number of countries started to ban flights from Britain. Photo: Xinhua
China pulls plug on British flights as variant Covid-19 ‘out of control’
- Beijing joins a number of countries suspending arrivals from Britain as London and southeast England go into lockdown
- Decision based on changing nature of the virus and the need to safeguard public health, says foreign ministry spokesman
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Passengers queue for the departure area at Heathrow airport in London, a day after a number of countries started to ban flights from Britain. Photo: Xinhua