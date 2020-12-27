The Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership includes Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia, Canada, Australia, Chile, Brunei, Japan, Mexico, Peru and Vietnam – but China and the US are absent. Photo: AP Photo
While China is knocking at the door of key trade agreement, will the US find its way in under Biden?
- Neither China nor the US are included in CPTPP, a high-standards pact that includes e-commerce, intellectual property, labour and environmental rules
- The Communist Party says China must speed up forming trade networks – with Asia-Pacific and Europe as priorities
