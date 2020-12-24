The shadow cast over US-China relations by Donald Trump’s presidency will remain after he leaves office, the Wharton Summit was told. Photo: AP
China and US ‘need a new dialogue mechanism’ post-Trump to repair broken ties
- Han Fangming, vice-chairman of Chinese advisory body’s foreign affairs committee, urges both sides to focus on bottom line of no confrontation or decoupling
- Both countries should offer equal investment opportunities, reopen closed consulates and lift visa restrictions, he says
Topic | US-China relations
The shadow cast over US-China relations by Donald Trump’s presidency will remain after he leaves office, the Wharton Summit was told. Photo: AP