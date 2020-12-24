Pork is Taiwan’s most popular meat, with average per capita consumption of around 40kg. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan paves way for imports of additive-fed US pork
- Legislature approves measures that would allow meat with leanness-enhancing ractopamine to enter the island’s market
- Government says move brings Taiwan in line with international norms but opposition says it is a health risk
