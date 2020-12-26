Ethiopia may play a key role in Beijing’s planned cold-chain air bridge, a logistical feat to take the coronavirus vaccine to Africa for distribution. Photo: Weibo Ethiopia may play a key role in Beijing’s planned cold-chain air bridge, a logistical feat to take the coronavirus vaccine to Africa for distribution. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus: China plans cold-chain bridge to ship and distribute vaccines to African nations

  • Beijing’s ‘donation diplomacy’ seen as an attempt to gain credibility and political capital around the world
  • If the vaccination roll-out is slower in sub-Saharan Africa than elsewhere, so too will be any ‘vaccine bounce’ economic recovery

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 10:00am, 26 Dec, 2020

