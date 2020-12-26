Zhang Yesui’s report on the progress of China’s extradition treaty with Turkey suggests Beijing will soon ratify it. Photo: Simon Song
China set to ratify extradition treaty with Turkey, Chinese legislator says
- Deal signed in 2017 but yet to receive parliamentary approval is seen by Beijing as central to its counterterrorism efforts, expert says
- China’s vice-minister for foreign affairs this week lashed out at the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, which Beijing has repeatedly blamed for violent attacks in Xinjiang and elsewhere
