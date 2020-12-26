US president-elect Joe Biden (pictured in 2013 with Chinese President Xi Jinping) is likely to be just as tough on Beijing as his predecessor, an academic says. Photo: TNS
US-China rivalry: Biden unlikely to be any softer on Beijing than Trump, academic says
- President-elect’s diplomatic strategy ‘will be largely different from Trump, but that does not mean China-US relations will improve’, Tsinghua University’s Yan Xuetong says
- Biden might also seek to use damage caused by Trump as a bargaining chip to get what he wants from Beijing, he says
Topic | Donald Trump
US president-elect Joe Biden (pictured in 2013 with Chinese President Xi Jinping) is likely to be just as tough on Beijing as his predecessor, an academic says. Photo: TNS