The two countries have been trying to improve relations despite long-standing causes of tension. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese ambassador urges China to consider reasons behind its poor public image
- One poll found that just 10pc of people in Japan have a positive image of China, as issues such as Hong Kong continue to weigh on relations
- Newly appointed ambassador Hideo Tarumi tells media outlet that Tokyo is still committed to building stable ties
