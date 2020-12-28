The two countries have been trying to improve relations despite long-standing causes of tension. Photo: Kyodo The two countries have been trying to improve relations despite long-standing causes of tension. Photo: Kyodo
Xi Jinping

Japanese ambassador urges China to consider reasons behind its poor public image

  • One poll found that just 10pc of people in Japan have a positive image of China, as issues such as Hong Kong continue to weigh on relations
  • Newly appointed ambassador Hideo Tarumi tells media outlet that Tokyo is still committed to building stable ties

Kinling Lo
Updated: 5:27pm, 28 Dec, 2020

