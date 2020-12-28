An agreement between the EU and China could be reached as early as Tuesday, a source says. Photo: AFP An agreement between the EU and China could be reached as early as Tuesday, a source says. Photo: AFP
developing | All EU member states back China investment deal, sources say

  • Agreement ‘could be reached as early as Tuesday’ following movement on major sticking point
  • No country had raised ‘stop sign’ clearing way for political endorsement, source says

Stuart Lau
Updated: 9:56pm, 28 Dec, 2020

