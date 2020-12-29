China’s policies in Xinjiang have caused growing concern internationally. Photo: AP China’s policies in Xinjiang have caused growing concern internationally. Photo: AP
Chinese state media denies BBC reports of forced labour in Xinjiang cotton fields

  • The British broadcaster said recently it had found evidence that hundreds of thousands of Uygurs were being forced to pick cotton
  • China Daily and Global Times both carry articles saying the claims were untrue and ‘fictionalised’

William Langley
Updated: 12:00am, 29 Dec, 2020

