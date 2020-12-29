Emmanuel Macron’s participation in the call with Xi Jinping has yet to be confirmed. Photo: Reuters Emmanuel Macron’s participation in the call with Xi Jinping has yet to be confirmed. Photo: Reuters
Emmanuel Macron’s participation in the call with Xi Jinping has yet to be confirmed. Photo: Reuters

Xi Jinping

China /  Diplomacy

China-EU investment deal: Xi Jinping and European leaders set for final push to seal agreement

  • The Chinese president will discuss the final details with Angela Merkel and Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, with Emmanuel Macron also a possible participant
  • One diplomatic source said Brussels expects agreement to be ready by the end of the week

Topic |   Xi Jinping
Stuart Lau
Stuart Lau

Updated: 6:04pm, 29 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Emmanuel Macron’s participation in the call with Xi Jinping has yet to be confirmed. Photo: Reuters Emmanuel Macron’s participation in the call with Xi Jinping has yet to be confirmed. Photo: Reuters
Emmanuel Macron’s participation in the call with Xi Jinping has yet to be confirmed. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE