Emmanuel Macron’s participation in the call with Xi Jinping has yet to be confirmed. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping
China-EU investment deal: Xi Jinping and European leaders set for final push to seal agreement
- The Chinese president will discuss the final details with Angela Merkel and Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, with Emmanuel Macron also a possible participant
- One diplomatic source said Brussels expects agreement to be ready by the end of the week
Topic | Xi Jinping
