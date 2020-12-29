A Chinese flag draped beside the European Union flag in Brussels. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
EU demands China release citizen reporter Zhang Zhan and 12 Hong Kong activists detained at sea
- Zhang was jailed on Monday for four years for her coverage of the early stages of the Covid-19 outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan
- Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were arrested by authorities as they tried to flee to Taiwan by speedboat in August
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A Chinese flag draped beside the European Union flag in Brussels. Photo: AFP